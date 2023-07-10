Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump went off on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday, criticizing her for her decision to remain neutral in the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses.

According to the Des Moines Register, Governor Reynolds has previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

“...When she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!”

Trump attacks Governor Reynolds in a Truth Social post
Trump attacks Governor Reynolds in a Truth Social post(KCRG)

Trump’s criticism follows a story in which The New York Times that says that the Governor is “...softening the ground in Iowa for Mr. DeSantis, appearing to try to create the conditions for an opening for him to take on Mr. Trump...”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more

Latest News

Dubuque police say one person is dead after a shooting.
Dubuque Police name person killed in Sunday shooting
HNN File Image
Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa
Muscatine police investigate Saturday shooting incident
Mercy Cedar Rapids to hold ribbon cutting for new facility