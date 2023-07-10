Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Seminole Valley Farms Reflections of the Civil War shows more about the conflict

Enter subheadline
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those attending got to see how people lived during the time with information on everything from medicine, period-clothing, and even music during the era.

Organizers say this type an event gave you an experience you can’t get from a book.

The Board President at Seminole Valley Farms Jason Hoover said “Well I mean one of the biggest things is that coming to a reenactment like this is that you can see things, touch things, smell things, that you know the powder that’s burnt from a gun going off or a cannon.”

For more information on Seminole Valley Farms Reflections click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad...
McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

Latest News

Air Show
Iowa City Aerohwaks Radio Controlled Air Show returns to the sky
Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic
Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting