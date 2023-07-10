Seminole Valley Farms Reflections of the Civil War shows more about the conflict
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those attending got to see how people lived during the time with information on everything from medicine, period-clothing, and even music during the era.
Organizers say this type an event gave you an experience you can’t get from a book.
The Board President at Seminole Valley Farms Jason Hoover said “Well I mean one of the biggest things is that coming to a reenactment like this is that you can see things, touch things, smell things, that you know the powder that’s burnt from a gun going off or a cannon.”
For more information on Seminole Valley Farms Reflections click here
