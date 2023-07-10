Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police said the assault happened at 12:38 a.m. on July 2 at 113 East College Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jessica LaKose at 319-356-5275 or JLaKose@iowa-city.org.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).
