Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.

Police said the assault happened at 12:38 a.m. on July 2 at 113 East College Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jessica LaKose at 319-356-5275 or JLaKose@iowa-city.org.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.