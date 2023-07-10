Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect

Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.

Police said the assault happened at 12:38 a.m. on July 2 at 113 East College Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jessica LaKose at 319-356-5275 or JLaKose@iowa-city.org.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

2023-2024 Broadway at the Paramount season to bring popular musicals to Cedar Rapids
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters' college education
The Jones County Freedom Rock Memorial Park is growing.
Dedication bricks placed at Jones County Freedom Rock Memorial Park during open house