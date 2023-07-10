Show You Care
Muscatine police investigate Saturday shooting incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home on Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Oak Street at around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but a home in the area was hit multiple times.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922, extension 665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

