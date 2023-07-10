Show You Care
More heat and humidity bring active weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer is back in full force as highs pushed the 90-degree mark on Monday.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Overnight scattered thunderstorms are possible with the strongest storms in the north. Overall, the best shower and storm chance appears to be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some that get repeated showers and storms this week could see half an inch to an inch of rain.
Rainfall totals could exceed an inch, especially south. Occasional storm chances round out the week with drier weather on tap. Have a good night.

