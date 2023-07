CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Live boxing returned to Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

The Los Primos boxing club of Cedar Rapids brought live amateur boxing back to CR packing the Teamsters building on J Ave. Boxers as young as 8 years old showed off their pugilistic skills.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville has the story.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.