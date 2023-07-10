Show You Care
Local bike club partners with restaurant to support nonprofits

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 20 years ago, Kathy Murphy started a small club of bicyclists wanting to train for RAGBRAI. Today, it’s grown to nearly 500 people.

“People who are part of different RAGBRAI teams, people who are fresh off a divorce and want to come out and bike again, families, all of that,” said Murphy.

Besides the change in size, their overall goals have evolved as well. Shortly after it’s creation in 2003, Murphy began asking her fellow club members if they wanted to join in on different volunteer efforts throughout the community. Things like helping with derecho clean up, raising money for groups and individuals has all helped grow their purpose even more.

“Still some of the same people from 20 years ago are coming every week, I think it’s a nice release for people, it’s definitely a very social club, and just that sense of community,” said Murphy.

Soon, management at Lucky’s on 16th - a restaurant in Czech Village - wanted to get involved. That’s how Nonprofit Wednesdays started.

“Every Wednesday is booked, a nonprofit signs up, all they have to do is call bingo and everybody loves bingo. It’s free to all the people that are in the restaurant and a portion of all the day’s profits goes back to that nonprofit,” said Murphy.

Of course, the weekly events help bring in customers, but to both the restaurant and Murphy it’s just another way this bike club has been able to help the community.

