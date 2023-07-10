Linn Co. Public Health: Schedule your back-to-school vaccinations now

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While summer is in full swing, back to school is just around the corner and Linn County public health officials are reminding parents that there’s more to think about than just getting your kids school supplies.

”These infections are still out there,” said Heather Meador, Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor.

As kids continue their summer camps and pool days, Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador said along with backpacks and notebooks, vaccines should be top of mind for your back-to-school checklist.

”We don’t want them to be out of school for an extended period of time when there’s a vaccine-preventable illness that we can take care of, we’ve come a long way. We know that they work, they are safe,” said Meador.

Meador said what grade your child is heading into will determine what vaccine they need to get. You can click here to find out which one your child needs.

Logan Vander Wiel’s daughter starts preschool this fall.

”As a teacher myself, just anything that we can do to mitigate any kind of infectious diseases is super important,” said Logan Vander Wiel, parent.

The Pandemic has had an impact on vaccination rates. 4.4 percent of Iowa students did not have all their vaccines in 2020.

This past school year, that number jumped to 5.8 percent.

”Everyone gets to make their own decisions, but you know, it’s a conversation that should be had with a health care provider and they can obviously answer any questions that that any parents have,’ said Vander Wiel.

And that’s exactly what Meador recommends if you have any hesitations or doubts.

”Please don’t get your information from social media. Don’t get it from a friend. Get it from that person that takes care of your child when they’re ill,” said Meador.

Meador emphasizes make sure you make those appointments sooner rather than later, so you’re not scrambling before school starts.

