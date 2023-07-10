Show You Care
Iowa National Guard receives state-of-the-art military vehicle

Iowa National Guard receives state-of-the-art military vehicle
Iowa National Guard receives state-of-the-art military vehicle(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa National Guard announced that they received a series of military vehicles designed for tactical mobility in combat environments earlier this year.

Weighing approximately 14,000 pounds, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) are capable to handle heavy loads and protect service members from outside attacks.

“The capability of this truck is far beyond anything that we’ve had,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Meyer, an IOTC instructor. “It’s fun, it’s exciting to see.”

The JLTVs come equipped with a powerful suspension system, viewpoint cameras, an automatic fire extinguisher, a heated windshield, and a touchscreen display for maintenance troubleshooting,

Officials say the vehicle will operate in addition to the utility of the “Humvees” which the army has used in training and combat since the 1970s.

