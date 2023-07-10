Dubuque Police name person killed in Sunday shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the victim that was killed following a shooting that left three others also injured.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots that followed a disturbance in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Officers found four adults who had been shot at the scene, and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One of the people who was shot later died from their injuries. Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Allen Taylor of Dubuque.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this point.

