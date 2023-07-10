Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque Police name person killed in Sunday shooting

Dubuque police say one person is dead after a shooting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the victim that was killed following a shooting that left three others also injured.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots that followed a disturbance in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Officers found four adults who had been shot at the scene, and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One of the people who was shot later died from their injuries. Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Allen Taylor of Dubuque.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this point.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more

Latest News

Trump attacks Reynolds on Truth Social
Trump criticizes Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral
HNN File Image
Man sought in Nebraska homicide, armed carjacking shot and killed by police in Iowa
Muscatine police investigate Saturday shooting incident
Mercy Cedar Rapids to hold ribbon cutting for new facility