Calls to mental health hotline up 142% in first year with new 988 number

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - July 16th, 2023 marks the official one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and officials say the number has connected significantly more Iowans experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress with life-changing services.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Individuals with an Iowa area code who reach out to 988 are routed to one of two nonprofit agencies - CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City or Foundation 2 Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids.

Those agencies say that between July 2022 and May 2023, over 31,000 individuals contacted them for support.

“The increase in contacts shows this seemingly small change was a strong step in the right direction,” said Ryan Dickson, CommUnity’s Crisis Helpline Director. “Our team has created an incredible service that meets the support needs of Iowans and those across the country. It is amazing work they do, helping someone choose life.”

The organizations say that in more than 97% of the contacts answered, the issue was adequately handled by the crisis counselor via phone, chat, or text. In the 3% of cases requiring further action, the counselors were able to connect individuals to local resources, creating a continuation of care that strives to provide support in a timely manner.

“We know that every time we answer the phone, we have the opportunity to be a life-changing and life-saving support,” said Emily Blomme, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation 2 Crisis Services. “Our goal is always to make it as easy as possible for people to reach our crisis counselors, and 988 is a valuable step in that direction.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.