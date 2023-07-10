Breezy and warmer to start the week, storm chances ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a really comfortable weekend, some weather that feels a little more summerlike is ahead with occasional storm chances.

The notable change in today’s weather will be the presence of a decently strong southwesterly breeze. Gusts could exceed 20 mph at times this afternoon, which isn’t outrageous but is stronger than in recent days. This, along with lots of sunshine, will be part of the reason why we’ll see highs reach the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points will increase a bit later today into the evening as a cold front approaches.

This front gives us our first shot at scattered storms, starting near the Iowa/Minnesota border this evening and spreading to the southeast tonight. Activity should be widely scattered, with a weakening trend possible through the night. However, some of the initial storms in the far north this evening could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. Stay weather aware this evening, especially if you have outdoor plans.

The latest severe weather outlook for today from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

After this storm chance diminishes on Tuesday morning, we’ll likely see a fair amount of sunshine and warm temperatures for most. The cold front will get stalled out somewhere near the TV9 viewing area, and its position will be key to where additional storms develop and track on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Right now, it looks like the most likely area for the front to hang up will be somewhere along or south of U.S. Highway 30. Near and just north of this, a cluster of storms will likely move through well after Midnight on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, potentially affecting our area near daybreak. With the proper ingredients expected to be in place, organized storms could pose the threat for damaging wind and potentially large hail. This is another time period you’ll want to stay weather aware and be ready for strong to severe storms.

The risk for severe storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (KCRG)

Additional occasional rounds of showers and storms are possible through the end of the work week, with some of this chance depending on the placement of the leftover frontal boundary. Still, the possibility is there until it moves farther away from the area by the weekend. Temperatures fluctuate a bit during this time, but still are likely to stay near or above normal in many cases.

Drier weather appears possible this weekend into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.