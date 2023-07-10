2023-2024 Broadway at the Paramount season to bring popular musicals to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “The Book of Mormon,” and the 50th Anniversary Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” are all coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids for its 2023-2024 Broadway at the Paramount season.

The venue announced the lineup on Monday.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on the popular 1990 film, is set for Nov. 6, 2023.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is set for Feb. 10, 2024.

And “The Book of Mormon,” is set for March 26, 2024.

