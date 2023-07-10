Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2023-2024 Broadway at the Paramount season to bring popular musicals to Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “The Book of Mormon,” and the 50th Anniversary Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” are all coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids for its 2023-2024 Broadway at the Paramount season.

The venue announced the lineup on Monday.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on the popular 1990 film, is set for Nov. 6, 2023.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is set for Feb. 10, 2024.

And “The Book of Mormon,” is set for March 26, 2024.

For more information about the lineup, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect in an assault investigation.
Police in Iowa City ask for help identifying assault suspect
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters’ college education
A central Iowa family's two daughters are college graduates, and it is all thanks to their...
Iowa parents sweet corn stand helps pay for daughters' college education
The Jones County Freedom Rock Memorial Park is growing.
Dedication bricks placed at Jones County Freedom Rock Memorial Park during open house