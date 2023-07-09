Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic

Shooting two strokes under par on the final day, Zach Johnson finished tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shooting two strokes under par on the final day, Zach Johnson finished tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic.

Johnson only shot three bogeys over the last three rounds of play, brining his overall score down to -10, tied for best score at the John Deere Classic since 2018 (Johnson shot -14 in the 2018 John Deere Classic).

After a +1 round one, Johnson bounced back with a 5-under 66 in round two.

Johnson said he was grateful for his fan support, especially in his lower moments on the first day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad...
McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

Latest News

Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense
After a great round two, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
After a -5 second round, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball