Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shooting two strokes under par on the final day, Zach Johnson finished tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic.

Johnson only shot three bogeys over the last three rounds of play, brining his overall score down to -10, tied for best score at the John Deere Classic since 2018 (Johnson shot -14 in the 2018 John Deere Classic).

After a +1 round one, Johnson bounced back with a 5-under 66 in round two.

Johnson said he was grateful for his fan support, especially in his lower moments on the first day.

