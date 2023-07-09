Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

A Dubuque Police car.
A Dubuque Police car.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were shot in an early morning incident in a Dubuque neighborhood, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots that followed a disturbance in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Officers found four adults who had been shot at the scene, and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One of the people who was shot later died from their injuries.

No other information was released by officials. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad...
McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, July 9
A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the...
Iowa City police investigating report of shots fired after Hawk Alert issued
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense