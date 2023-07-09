One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were shot in an early morning incident in a Dubuque neighborhood, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots that followed a disturbance in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Officers found four adults who had been shot at the scene, and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One of the people who was shot later died from their injuries.

No other information was released by officials. An investigation is ongoing.

