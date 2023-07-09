Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon Boy Scouts celebrated its 100th Anniversary on Saturday with a walk back in time.

Scout member Chris Schneider walked people through pictures and other artifacts the troop accomplished in that time. As a new member, it was a learning experience for him as well.

“I’m just sort of showing people around the nostalgic area and learning myself,” he said.

It was all part of the 100th-anniversary celebration of the troop. Leaders said it was one of the oldest in the US. It’s something Schneider said he was proud to be a part of.

“I’m looking at people’s images, and I’m thinking, man that’s going to be me,” he said. “I’m going to be on one of those pages.”

While Schneider was learning the ropes, former Scout Master Richard Yoder said it was important to see all the history of Troop 40.

“You see young people starting around 9, 10, 11 years old, and some of them get their Eagles at 17-18,” said Yoder. “You get to see them grow into young men.”

They celebrated the past 100 years of history but also started a new legacy with girls now able to join.

“It was just more adventurous, and there are a lot more opportunities to do more outdoor things,” said Joey Latta, one of the founding members of the Girl’s Boy Scout Troop 40.

For her, it wasn’t just about all the outdoor events, but also, the competition.

“It feels like because Boy Scouts is just a thing where boys get all the fun, as a girl, it’s fun to rank passed the boys.”

Latta said she was halfway to her Eagle Scout after a year. She planned to continue. The celebration was to honor all that Troop 40 has done, but also recognize they were still creating history.

“It really pushes me to the limits,” said Latta.

