Motel 6 guests displaced after possible gas leak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hotel guests were still displaced Saturday evening while Cedar Rapids Police investigated a possible gas leak. Firefighters responded to the Motel 6 on 33rd Avenue Southwest twice on Saturday after getting calls about a potential gas leak.

These are images from the fire department. After the initial call, officials say utility crews believed they had fixed the leak. But a few hours later, people at the hotel began complaining of symptoms in line with a gas leak. Firefighters then evacuated the building just before 2 p.m.

Officials say one person was evaluated by area ambulance, but say they didn’t need any further treatment. The cause and type of leak is still under investigation.

