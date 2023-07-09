Show You Care
Motel 6 guests displaced after possible gas leak

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hotel guests were still displaced Saturday evening while Cedar Rapids Police investigated a possible gas leak. Firefighters responded to the Motel 6 on 33rd Avenue Southwest twice on Saturday after getting calls about a potential gas leak.

These are images from the fire department. After the initial call, officials say utility crews believed they had fixed the leak. But a few hours later, people at the hotel began complaining of symptoms in line with a gas leak. Firefighters then evacuated the building just before 2 p.m.

Officials say one person was evaluated by area ambulance, but say they didn’t need any further treatment. The cause and type of leak is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

