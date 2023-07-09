Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins says being a leader this spring and summer was all about off-the-field connections.

“With Nick (Jackson), with (Jaden) Harrell with Kyler Fisher, (Karson) Sharar, just becoming these dudes’ best friend off the field,” Higgins said. “So when we are able to get on the field we can hold each other accountable it’s just way easier.”

Higgins is bringing Nick Jackson, a transfer from Virginia, up to speed.

“(The team has) been doing everything together playing video games together going to get dinner grilling out,” Jackson said. “It builds trust it builds brotherhood and I think that’s very vital for a successful season.”

Higgins learned how to be a leader from one of the very best to ever wear the black and gold: Jack Campbell.

“I learned a lot from Campbell, he taught me a lot. I don’t think he did it intentionally, I think it was him being the person he was,” Higgins said.

“I just wanna be that guy for other people.”

Higgins could be next in a long lineage of linebackers at Iowa, which includes All-Americans like Campbell and Josey Jewell.

“The standard is easy to uphold,” Higgins said. “Part of the battle is having guys who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice and that’s being a good Iowa defensive player”

