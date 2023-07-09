Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense

Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins says being a leader this spring and summer was all about off-the-field connections.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior linebacker Jay Higgins says being a leader this spring and summer was all about off-the-field connections.

“With Nick (Jackson), with (Jaden) Harrell with Kyler Fisher, (Karson) Sharar, just becoming these dudes’ best friend off the field,” Higgins said. “So when we are able to get on the field we can hold each other accountable it’s just way easier.”

Higgins is bringing Nick Jackson, a transfer from Virginia, up to speed.

“(The team has) been doing everything together playing video games together going to get dinner grilling out,” Jackson said. “It builds trust it builds brotherhood and I think that’s very vital for a successful season.”

Higgins learned how to be a leader from one of the very best to ever wear the black and gold: Jack Campbell.

“I learned a lot from Campbell, he taught me a lot. I don’t think he did it intentionally, I think it was him being the person he was,” Higgins said.

“I just wanna be that guy for other people.”

Higgins could be next in a long lineage of linebackers at Iowa, which includes All-Americans like Campbell and Josey Jewell.

“The standard is easy to uphold,” Higgins said. “Part of the battle is having guys who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice and that’s being a good Iowa defensive player”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to...
Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans
The sentencing for one of the men charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher began...
Family doesn’t buy apology in murder of Iowa Spanish teacher
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029

Latest News

After a great round two, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
After a -5 second round, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court with be an “exciting challenge”
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court will be an “exciting challenge”
Lisa Bluder extends contract through 2029