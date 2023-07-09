Iowa City police investigating report of shots fired after Hawk Alert issued

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of College and Clinton streets after a report of shots fired in that area.

The initial alert went out at 1:14am. An update at 1:53am said police are continuing to investigate, and asked that people still avoid that area.

TV9 will update this story as we learn more.

HAWK ALERT: Report of gun shots fired in the area of College and Clinton. Avoid the area. More: https://t.co/YquzXCskf1 — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) July 9, 2023

