Iowa City police investigating report of shots fired after Hawk Alert issued
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of College and Clinton streets after a report of shots fired in that area.
The initial alert went out at 1:14am. An update at 1:53am said police are continuing to investigate, and asked that people still avoid that area.
