Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City police investigating report of shots fired after Hawk Alert issued

A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the...
A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of College and Clinton streets after a report of shots fired in that area.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hawk Alert issued by the University of Iowa Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of College and Clinton streets after a report of shots fired in that area.

The initial alert went out at 1:14am. An update at 1:53am said police are continuing to investigate, and asked that people still avoid that area.

TV9 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to...
Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans
The sentencing for one of the men charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher began...
Family doesn’t buy apology in murder of Iowa Spanish teacher
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash

Latest News

31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense
Jay Higgins embraces a new leadership role on the Hawkeye defense
Mount Vernon Boy Scouts Celebrate 100 Years
Mount Vernon Boy Scout Troop celebrates 100-years of history and continues to make more
15th annual North Liberty Blues and BBQ entertains thousands with music, food and fun
15th annual North Liberty Blues and BBQ entertains thousands with music, food and fun