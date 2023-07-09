Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Aerohwaks Radio Controlled Air Show returns to the sky

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of radio-controlled aircraft soared through the air..

Along with the planes above, over 100 R.C. planes were on display on the ground to the hundreds in attendance.

A leader in one aviation organization says this event is a great way to get kids interested in flying and STEM.

Randy Gibson the A.M.A. District 7 Vice President said “It’s also very good for the youth because it gives them something that not only brings sciences with aerodynamics mathematics and gives them a lot of fun.“

For more information on the Iowa City Aerohwaks click here

The 2022 Air Show was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad...
McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting

Latest News

Civil War Reenactment
Seminole Valley Farms Reflections of the Civil War shows more about the conflict
Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson finishes tied for 35th at the John Deere Classic
Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
Linn-Mar tops Prairie 2-0 to advance to regional final
A Dubuque Police car.
One person killed, three others hurt in Dubuque shooting