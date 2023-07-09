Iowa City Aerohwaks Radio Controlled Air Show returns to the sky

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of radio-controlled aircraft soared through the air..

Along with the planes above, over 100 R.C. planes were on display on the ground to the hundreds in attendance.

A leader in one aviation organization says this event is a great way to get kids interested in flying and STEM.

Randy Gibson the A.M.A. District 7 Vice President said “It’s also very good for the youth because it gives them something that not only brings sciences with aerodynamics mathematics and gives them a lot of fun.“

For more information on the Iowa City Aerohwaks click here

The 2022 Air Show was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.