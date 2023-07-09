Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Excellent weather again on Sunday, busier week ahead

Another really nice weather day to end the weekend precedes a busier week ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another winner of a weather day is expected to finish out the weekend, before things turn warmer and then more active.

Sunshine will be widespread once again on Sunday, with light northwesterly winds. Dew points stay reasonable, too, and combine with temperatures in the low 80s to make for a really comfortable day for the early part of July. Skies stay mostly clear tonight, but start to shift to a more southwesterly direction tonight. As those breezes pick up on Monday, they’ll help push temperatures higher into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will also start to increase.

This increase in moisture comes along with a cold front moving into the state. This leads to the chance for showers and storms Monday night into early Tuesday as the front gets stuck in the region. It will serve as the focus or path for additional rounds of showers and storms over the next few days to follow. Some of these could occasionally be a bit on the strong side, along with the potential for some decent rainfall totals for those who see more than one round of storms. Highs during this time will be in the low to mid 80s.

This front eventually moves on by next weekend, leaving us with somewhat drier weather and temperatures in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad...
McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Evening, July 8
Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday
Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday
Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday