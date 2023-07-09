Excellent weather again on Sunday, busier week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another winner of a weather day is expected to finish out the weekend, before things turn warmer and then more active.

Sunshine will be widespread once again on Sunday, with light northwesterly winds. Dew points stay reasonable, too, and combine with temperatures in the low 80s to make for a really comfortable day for the early part of July. Skies stay mostly clear tonight, but start to shift to a more southwesterly direction tonight. As those breezes pick up on Monday, they’ll help push temperatures higher into the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity levels will also start to increase.

This increase in moisture comes along with a cold front moving into the state. This leads to the chance for showers and storms Monday night into early Tuesday as the front gets stuck in the region. It will serve as the focus or path for additional rounds of showers and storms over the next few days to follow. Some of these could occasionally be a bit on the strong side, along with the potential for some decent rainfall totals for those who see more than one round of storms. Highs during this time will be in the low to mid 80s.

This front eventually moves on by next weekend, leaving us with somewhat drier weather and temperatures in the low 80s.

