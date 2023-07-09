Show You Care
Dry to start the week, but rain chances are moving in

As we head into the workweek, more active weather returns to eastern Iowa with several chances for some rain.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - As we head into the workweek, more active weather returns to eastern Iowa with several chances for some rain. The week does begin on a dry but warm note on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies, a southwest breeze, and highs approaching 90. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday. After a break, a better shot at rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks like our best shot at measurable rainfall. Showers could also be around Thursday and Friday too, though the chance there would be much smaller.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

