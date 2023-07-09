Another nice one to start the week, then turning more active

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we head into the workweek, more active weather returns to eastern Iowa with several chances for some rain.

The week does begin on a dry but warm note on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies, a southwest breeze, and highs approaching 90. Dew points should still stay fairly comfortable for one more day too! Dew points and clouds will being to increase ahead of a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday.

Dew points remain comfortable for July on Monday, but will start to rise as rain moves our way this week. (KCRG)

After a break, a better shot at rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks like our best shot at measurable rainfall in one sitting over the next week. Showers could also be around Thursday and Friday too, though the chance there would be much smaller. Areas that are able to get repeated rain during each of these times or get under a heavier thunderstorm could pick up an inch or more by the end of the week. Do note though, that won’t come all at once and rain won’t be continuous this week by any means.

Wednesday looks like our best chance at measurable rainfall across eastern Iowa. Over several rounds of rain this week, some could see around an inch total. (KCRG)

We’ll dry things out again as we head into the upcoming weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining seasonal, in the low to middle 80s.

