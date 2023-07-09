31st annual CR Pride Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people celebrated in downtown Cedar Rapids Saturday during the 31st annual CR Pride Festival.

According to Julieanne Swiftbird who attended the event with friends, Pride has the power to give people permission to walk through the world exactly the way they want to.

“I feel like I can be me and express myself safely here,” said Swiftbird.

“It shows people who might not be out yet, or might not be in a place where they’re comfortable, that they do have a place and they do have a community,” said Ajay Hein who also came out to celebrate.

Many of those who spoke to TV9 crews Saturday said demonstrations of love and acceptance were especially important this year.

“It feels like the government’s trying to erase us almost. To show up here today shows that we are here, we are allowed. We are proud, and we won’t stop showing up for this,” said Mars Zinski.

Drew Powell with CR Pride expressed the same feelings as Zinski. He mentioned book bans that have, in practice, targeted some LGBTQ stories, as well as a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled in favor of a Colorado graphic designer who does not want to create websites for same-sex weddings.

“It’s good to have that support, to know at least here locally, we are supported and there are a lot of people in our corner,” said Powell.

That support looked like hundreds of people in a crowd where everyone was encouraged to be their own individual.

“It’s just saying, hey, like, we’re finally to a place where we can come together and we can all be equal and coexist,” said Hein.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.