Working Iowa: Groomers needed for doggy spa days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - “I think all the dogs kind of enjoy the bath time, and they’re just cute when they’re wet,” said Emily Halbur.

Halbur started working at Cedar Run Company 11 years ago, and made the switch to dog groomer seven years ago.

“We do anywhere from simple bath and nail trims all the way up to full haircuts, so that would be like the nails, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, we do external anal gland expression,” she said.

Halbur says good dog groomers have patience, a calm energy and pay attention to details.

“So you kind of notice little things like if a dog developed a lump that wasn’t there last time,” said Halbur.

Cedar Run Company in Hiawatha started offering grooming services about a decade ago, growing from two groomers to 10 and wanting to add at least three more. You can go to school for training, or you can train within Cedar Run to become a groomer.

“One thing about grooming, it’s 50/50. So the shop gets 50 percent, the groomer themselves get 50 percent, and a lot of time you can go from this being maybe a summer job or part-time job to it being a career,” said Cedar Run Company Owner Sonia Brandley.

Another advantage, flexible hours. Because each dog gets free daycare with grooming at Cedar Run, the groomer doesn’t have to be there right when the pet arrives or stay until the pet gets picked up.

“It’s a way for someone who maybe doesn’t want a traditional career and would always love to work with animals, this is a way they can actually make that dream come true,” said Brandley.

If you’re passionate about animal rescue, Cedar Run Company Owner Sonia Brandley started Last Hope Animal Rescue 19 years ago before switching over to the pet service industry.

“Our business is very rescue focused. So there’s always rescue dogs and cats at our locations, and a lot of our clients are maybe previous adopters,” she said.

If you’re interested in applying for openings at Cedar Run Company, you can call one of the locations at 319-393-1362 or 319-200-5381 for more information.

