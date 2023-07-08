Show You Care
Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

