Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa enjoyed a gorgeous afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Tonight & Sunday

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll end the weekend beautifully on Sunday with temperatures in the 80s and sunshine.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday & Beyond

Even though temperatures are mild this weekend, heat will return for the start to the workweek on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and even a few low 90s are possible. There are chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Friday. The best chance for rain is on Wednesday.  Seasonal highs in the low to mid 80s are expected Tuesday through Friday.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

