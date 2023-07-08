Show You Care
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball

The Iowa high school state baseball tournament is less than two weeks away, and 3A and 4A teams began their journey to Iowa City Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids Prairie had no trouble with rival Washington, the Hawks won 9-1. The Warriors end the season with a 7-27 record.

Solon took down Clear Creek-Amana on the road thanks to strong defense. The Spartans shut out the Clippers 2-0.

Clear Creek-Amana’s season ends at 19-14.

