Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa high school state baseball tournament is less than two weeks away, and 3A and 4A teams began their journey to Iowa City Friday.

Cedar Rapids Prairie had no trouble with rival Washington, the Hawks won 9-1. The Warriors end the season with a 7-27 record.

Solon took down Clear Creek-Amana on the road thanks to strong defense. The Spartans shut out the Clippers 2-0.

Clear Creek-Amana’s season ends at 19-14.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.