Quiet weekend weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The clearing in the sky that begins on Saturday continues into Sunday.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

Look for a partly cloudy sky through the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A mostly clear night will bring us into a sunny Sunday. High jump just a bit but stay reasonable in the lower 80s. Summery heat and humidity make a return visit Monday and Tuesday as highs climb to near 90. Additional shower and storm chances start Tuesday and are with us into Thursday.

