US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Instagram, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

