McGregor city leaders say railroad company has caused several issues for people trying to get to and from river

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - McGregor city leaders have a warning for communities that can be cut off by large railroad companies, like the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway.

Residents in McGregor said stopped rail cars blocked streets and Mississippi River access for years, but now, the city has urged people to fight back by calling a phone number.

Zach Trudo is a bartender at Big Buoy Tiki Bar. Most of his customers were people out enjoying the Mississippi River.

“The river is life,” he said.

He said parked trains from the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway cut access to his business.

“I’m not kidding, we’ve had one of the employees sitting for over an hour,” said Trudo.

Mayor Troester said the trains also blocked this entrance to the city’s boat launch area.

“Trains park there for over 30 minutes sometimes, which blocks the crossing,” he said.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, trains can block an entrance for up to ten minutes except during certain times. This week, the city sent out a message to residents telling people to report problems with the railroad, but that’s not all. Troester said the railroad company raised its tracks by more than a foot due to spring flooding.

“The current level of the railroad doesn’t make the approach to our boat landing accessible for any large boat,” said Troester.

He said it has also impacted the city’s $11 million downtown redevelopment project that started earlier this spring.

“The entire project was designed with the prior level of the railroad track, now that it’s raised, it really hinders what can be done with how the main street joins the railroad crossing,” said Troester.

Mayor Troester said he now thought the Canadian Pacific Kansas City will work with the city to address its complaints. In the meantime, Big Buoys continues to deal with the stopped traffic cutting off their business.

“We need everyone we can get right now,” said Trudo. “It’s really not an ideal situation.”

KCRG-TV9 reached out to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway. A spokesperson said they were working directly with city leaders to address complaints.

