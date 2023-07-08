‘Makes you feel like you belong’ Art exhibit highlights Eastern Iowa LGBTQ artists and helps share their stories

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The exhibit features dozens of pieces of art created by local LGBTQ artists, including those with Tanager Place who are 18 years old and younger.

Artists were also at the grand opening to discuss and explain their artwork.

One artist, Melissa K. McCollister whose artwork “The Uprooting” was on display says this exhibit lets people share their experiences and know they’re not alone.

She said “Going around and seeing everyone else’s artwork makes you feel like you belong somewhere {sniffs} like there is a community here that gets it and understands and there’s other people who identify as LGBTQ+ who are also able to express and you you can connect with what they’re saying too.”

The exhibit will be up until July 22nd at CSPS Hall in the NewBo neighborhood of Cedar Rapids.

