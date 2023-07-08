Show You Care
‘Makes you feel like you belong’ Art exhibit highlights Eastern Iowa LGBTQ artists and helps share their stories

The exhibit features dozens of pieces of art created by local LGTBQ artists, including those with Tanager Place who are 18 years old and younger.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Artists were also at the grand opening to discuss and explain their artwork.

One artist, Melissa K. McCollister whose artwork “The Uprooting” was on display says this exhibit lets people share their experiences and know they’re not alone.

She said “Going around and seeing everyone else’s artwork makes you feel like you belong somewhere {sniffs} like there is a community here that gets it and understands and there’s other people who identify as LGBTQ+ who are also able to express and you you can connect with what they’re saying too.”

The exhibit will be up until July 22nd at CSPS Hall in the NewBo neighborhood of Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

