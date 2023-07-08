Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court will be an “exciting challenge”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly-extended Lisa Bluder will lead a similar Hawkeye team that went to the national championship game, with a few notable exceptions.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark says the offense will look different without Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, but she’s excited to bring the new group up to speed.

“It’s definitely going to be different for us. I think that’s the exciting challenge,” Clark said. “Coach Bluder is a tremendous coach and that’s why I came here. She doesn’t just keep the same scheme every single year. It’s really formatted to fit her team.”

The Hawkeyes will expect a bigger role for Hannah Stuelke, the reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year.

“I’m very excited about Hannah Stuelke. I think that’s very obvious to the outside world. She’s going to be a special player,” Clark said. “It’s just getting her to believe that in herself and getting her to believe what she can contribute to this team because we’re going to really need her.”

