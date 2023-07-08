Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bike Rodeo teaches kids how to bike safely ahead of RAGBRAI

The riders got a free helmet and bike tune-up. They also learned some safety tips like how to turn, stop, and use hand signals.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville is one of the stops along this years bicycle ride across Iowa which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

But today, it’s the kids who got added attention at the Bike Safety Rodeo.

All these riders got a free helmet and bike tune up.

They also learned some safety tips like how to turn, stop, and use hand signals.

Brenda Vergara who is a member of the UIHC Injury Prevention Team said “Kids may feel the urge to want to go you know and also get on the road but it definitely will be something that we want to make sure that they’re if they are gonna take their bike that they’re riding safely.”

RAGBRAI will roll into Coralville three weeks from on July 28th.

Those who who missed the Bike Safety Rodeo are encouraged to check out the UIHC Safety Store.

Members of the UIHC Injury Prevention Team say that residents in the Coralville area should be extra cautious when RAGBRAI comes.

This includes but is not limited to double checking for cyclists at intersections, cross walks and when backing out, as well as expecting to see cyclists at more areas around town.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors

Latest News

After a great round two, Zach Johnson makes the cut at the John Deere Classic
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Solon, CR Prairie advance in substate baseball
Art exhibit showcases LGBTQ artists
‘Makes you feel like you belong’ Art exhibit highlights Eastern Iowa LGBTQ artists and helps share their stories
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court with be an “exciting challenge”
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court with be an “exciting challenge”