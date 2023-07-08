Bike Rodeo teaches kids how to bike safely ahead of RAGBRAI

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville is one of the stops along this years bicycle ride across Iowa which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

But today, it’s the kids who got added attention at the Bike Safety Rodeo.

All these riders got a free helmet and bike tune up.

They also learned some safety tips like how to turn, stop, and use hand signals.

Brenda Vergara who is a member of the UIHC Injury Prevention Team said “Kids may feel the urge to want to go you know and also get on the road but it definitely will be something that we want to make sure that they’re if they are gonna take their bike that they’re riding safely.”

RAGBRAI will roll into Coralville three weeks from on July 28th.

Those who who missed the Bike Safety Rodeo are encouraged to check out the UIHC Safety Store.

Members of the UIHC Injury Prevention Team say that residents in the Coralville area should be extra cautious when RAGBRAI comes.

This includes but is not limited to double checking for cyclists at intersections, cross walks and when backing out, as well as expecting to see cyclists at more areas around town.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.