CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After one of his worst performance at TPC Deere Run, Zach Johnson followed it up with one of his best rounds of the season, a five under 66.

Johnson’s overall score of -4 places him within the cut line. He’ll tee off Saturday at 11:44 a.m.

For an update leaderboard, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.