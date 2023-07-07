Show You Care
Zach Johnson shoots +1 in opening round of the John Deere Classic

In a round he’ll likely want to forget, Zach Johnson completed the TPC Deere Run course in a respectable 72 strokes, making birdie just twice.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
At the end of round one, Johnson is tied for 116th in the field.

At the end of round one, Johnson is tied for 116th in the field.

“I shot one over on a golf course that I know like the back of my hand,” he said. “I’ve taken my play for granted here over the years. I don’t know how many times I’ve shot over par here the last 15 years in a round.”

After making bogie on two of his first four holes Johnson shot par for 10 holes in a row.

“Settling into a groove out here on this course against this competition is not pars,” Johnson said. “If anything it was arguably more frustrating given the amount of putts I missed in the opportunities that I gave away.”

Johnson did end the day with two birdies in his final four holes. He’s hoping that momentum can carry into round two.

“I gotta get back to boring golf, which is just creating an opportunity by hitting a fairway (and) hitting a green,” he said. “I still have an opportunity tomorrow if I put a good number up I can make a charge and that will be my focus.”

Johnson will tee off his second round at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

