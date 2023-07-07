“We’re ready to have the riders feel small-town Iowa hospitality” - Smallest stop for RAGBRAI is making their final preparations

TAMA-TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re anticipating that it’s going to be a lot of people. I mean every town knows, that’s what RAGBRAI brings to town,” said Katherine Ollendieck, Executive Director of Tama County Economic Development “It’s a little bit of chaos and a whole lot of fun.”

Tama County Economic Development Executive Director said they’re ready for the influx of cyclists to come through Tama and Toledo. These two towns are the smallest stops on RAGBRAI’s 50th-anniversary route. The last time they hosted RAGBRAI was in 2008. 2023 will have over 50 vendors, 15 bus stops, and the theme will be the 70s.

“We’re ready to have the riders feel small-town Iowa hospitality,” said Ollendieck ”I think that’s going to be this refreshing breath of fresh air that night when they come to town.”

Tens of thousands of cyclists are expected to roll into town. It’s a tall order for businesses to prepare for.

Businesses hope to serve lots of customers in such a short time but one restaurant says they don’t know how their staff will handle it. They’ve had to buy lots of supplies and made a smaller menu since they have a lot on their plate.

“Glad to be part of this, a little nervous because we don’t know like how things are going to be. I think it’s going to be a little crowded,” said Enrique Baca, Assistant Manager at La Terraza Mexican Grill.

Tama County Economic Development spent half a year preparing for RAGBRAI. They say planning has been everything from camping, showers, to logistics. On July 27th Tama and Toledo will be presenting a RAGBRAI concert in Toledo Heights Park.

“This entire space will be humming, it’ll be full of riders. It’ll be full of food vendors, the music will be playing by this point. We’re definitely getting excited,” said Ollendieck.

The two towns have seen more volunteers sign up after July 4th. But they say they still need more volunteers. July 13th will be their last public meeting where people can sign up.

