Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Weekend weather looks comfortable

By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some scattered showers and storm activity is possible tonight, wrapping up early on Saturday morning.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Overall temperatures look comfortable with highs in the lower 80s along with a light northerly wind. Sunshine and warm conditions return on Monday and Tuesday along with a bit more mugginess in the air. Storm chances return once again for the middle of next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 7, 2023
Chances for scattered showers and storms increase later on Friday.
Scattered showers marching eastward today
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, July 7