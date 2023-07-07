Weekend weather looks comfortable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some scattered showers and storm activity is possible tonight, wrapping up early on Saturday morning.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Overall temperatures look comfortable with highs in the lower 80s along with a light northerly wind. Sunshine and warm conditions return on Monday and Tuesday along with a bit more mugginess in the air. Storm chances return once again for the middle of next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.