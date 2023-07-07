Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, July 6th, at approximately 3:37 pm, emergency crews responded to the overpass of Lewis Access Rd and I-380 for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Responders arrived to find that a Honda Accord had attempted to turn the wrong way down an off-ramp and then conducted an unsafe U-turn in front of a passing motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for severe, but non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the Honda was also taken to St. Luke’s for back pain and precautionary measures.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 72-year-old Linda Morris. She was cited for Wrong Way and Unsafe Turn.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.