Sharp increase in meth seized by Winneshiek Co. Sheriff’s Office from 2022 to 2023

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has given data showing the sharp increase in felony-level crimes, and drugs and narcotics cases in just the first half of this year.

While calls for service, accident reports, and citations appear to be more or less steady for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, statistics show that felony charges and search warrants have doubled. What’s more shocking is the sharp increase in methamphetamine seized. January through June of 2022 showed their office seized 2 grams of meth, whereas January through June of 2023 showed their office seized 5,089 grams of meth.

You can read the full report below:

January - June 2022January - June 2023
Calls for Service4,3184,575
Search Warrants2550
Charges Filed122196
Felony Charges2652
Traffic Citations9987
Traffic Written Warnings8878
Accident Reports109100
Inmates Booked161173
Civil Papers195180
K9 Searches1841
Marijuana Seized74 grams97 grams
Methamphetamine Seized2 grams5,089 grams
Fentanyl Seized0 grams5 grams
Psilocybin Seized0 grams1 gram

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

