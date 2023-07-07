Sharp increase in meth seized by Winneshiek Co. Sheriff’s Office from 2022 to 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has given data showing the sharp increase in felony-level crimes, and drugs and narcotics cases in just the first half of this year.
While calls for service, accident reports, and citations appear to be more or less steady for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, statistics show that felony charges and search warrants have doubled. What’s more shocking is the sharp increase in methamphetamine seized. January through June of 2022 showed their office seized 2 grams of meth, whereas January through June of 2023 showed their office seized 5,089 grams of meth.
You can read the full report below:
|January - June 2022
|January - June 2023
|Calls for Service
|4,318
|4,575
|Search Warrants
|25
|50
|Charges Filed
|122
|196
|Felony Charges
|26
|52
|Traffic Citations
|99
|87
|Traffic Written Warnings
|88
|78
|Accident Reports
|109
|100
|Inmates Booked
|161
|173
|Civil Papers
|195
|180
|K9 Searches
|18
|41
|Marijuana Seized
|74 grams
|97 grams
|Methamphetamine Seized
|2 grams
|5,089 grams
|Fentanyl Seized
|0 grams
|5 grams
|Psilocybin Seized
|0 grams
|1 gram
