Sharp increase in meth seized by Winneshiek Co. Sheriff’s Office from 2022 to 2023

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has given data showing the sharp increase in felony-level crimes, and drugs and narcotics cases in just the first half of this year.

While calls for service, accident reports, and citations appear to be more or less steady for the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, statistics show that felony charges and search warrants have doubled. What’s more shocking is the sharp increase in methamphetamine seized. January through June of 2022 showed their office seized 2 grams of meth, whereas January through June of 2023 showed their office seized 5,089 grams of meth.

You can read the full report below:

January - June 2022 January - June 2023 Calls for Service 4,318 4,575 Search Warrants 25 50 Charges Filed 122 196 Felony Charges 26 52 Traffic Citations 99 87 Traffic Written Warnings 88 78 Accident Reports 109 100 Inmates Booked 161 173 Civil Papers 195 180 K9 Searches 18 41 Marijuana Seized 74 grams 97 grams Methamphetamine Seized 2 grams 5,089 grams Fentanyl Seized 0 grams 5 grams Psilocybin Seized 0 grams 1 gram

