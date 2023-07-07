Show You Care
Scattered showers marching eastward today

Showers in western and central Iowa continue tracking to the east, bringing rain chances to eastern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our cool July stretch continues today and into the weekend.

Clouds increase today ahead of rain chances. Showers in western and central Iowa continue tracking to the east, bringing rain chances to eastern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs today top out in the upper 70s, dipping to the upper 50s overnight.

Rain lingers early Saturday but is expected to move out fairly quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy for the rest of the day with a bit more sunshine expected Sunday. Highs top out in the lower 80s both days along with dew points remaining comfortable. Another shot at rain comes in the middle of next week.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

First Alert Forecast