Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ”As you can see I don’t have any scratches, thank God, thank Jesus. God is so,” Vijay Pisini, pilot of the experimental aircraft said.

The pilot experienced plane issues on its maiden voyage Saturday... and tried to make an emergency landing near the intersection of Wright Brothers Boulevard and C Street Road Southwest.

But the wing of the plane hit a sign... sheering off a wing... forcing the plane to crash to a stop in a driveway.

”It’s kind of a sobering thing that FAA investigator mentioned that ‘I’m glad I’m talking to you and not to your family. It’s very hard talking to the families.’ Anything could have happened there, right? Here I am, no scratches, able to talk. So that is what has happened,” Pisini said.

Vijay Pisini took off in his homebuilt experimental aircraft near the Eastern Iowa Airport Saturday morning. It was a plane that he had his eye on for the past 7 years under the ownership of someone else.

”I used to dream saying I hope one day I get to fly this plane because it is a super fast plane. I like speed,” Pisini said.

The plane had taken 30 years to build under it’s previous ownership. During the building process of any experimental aircraft, local chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association must certify different stages of the build, making sure the plane is put together properly.

After purchasing it, Pisini was ready to take flight. He had expected a normal flight for the plane’s maiden voyage.

”Cylinder 2- basically the temperatures were going down but by the time I was already up in the air. And then after 5 minutes of flight, cylinder 1 temperature also came down,” Pisini said.

By then Pisini had already turned back towards the airport. But due to those temperatures, the engine failed, forcing him to land the plane on C Street.

”Thank god not even a scratch. The only thing was my headset fell in the cockpit, my glasses fell in the cockpit, and that was pretty much it,” Pisini said.

Investigators are now looking over the plane with the FAA and the NTSB to try to figure out what caused it to crash.

Alongside his day job, Pisini is a street preacher, using his planes to preach across the country.

”Saturday happened July 1. on 4th of July, every 4th of July we preach here on the street in Cedar Rapids. We preach in the farmer’s market. We travel to different places,” he said.

Pisini says that the crashed plane will hopefully fly again within a year.

Pisini told KCRG the key to his safe landing was practice.

