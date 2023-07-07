Muscatine woman charged with child endangerment for alleged speeding while under the influence

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine woman is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, after officers said she was driving under the influence on Thursday.

In a criminal complaint, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Courtney Kahly was driving on the rumble strip when she passed law enforcement, and her turn signal and windshield wipers were on, even though it wasn’t raining at the time.

Officers said they pulled her over on Highway 218 in Johnson County at around 9:45 p.m. for going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officers said they found four children, ages 7, 6, 2 and 4 months, in the vehicle, and that Kahly showed severe signs of intoxication and she admitted to having taken a full bar of Xanax throughout the day.

Kahly is charged with OWI, four counts of child endangerment and a citation for speeding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.