Muscatine mayor addresses Independence Day parade entry

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark briefly addressed an entry in the city’s Independence Day parade that some are calling an act of racism.

The entry depicted a woman dressed as a Native American with her hands bound being pulled by another woman on a horse.

Mayor Bark addressed it during a city council meeting on Thursday. He said he was in the leading vehicle of the parade and didn’t know about the group until he got a text message. He said he then went to the group to confront them.

He said he will be speaking with the chamber of commerce and the city council and that their process for parade entries will become stricter.

Several members of the public also spoke out against an entry during the meeting.

Sikowis Nobiss, executive director at the Great Plains Action Society, said there’s no excuse for the entry.

She said the costume was offensive due to many modern-day problems still affecting Native Americans.

She argues the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, which organized the parade, should have stopped the entry immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.