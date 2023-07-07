Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine mayor addresses Independence Day parade entry

Video and pictures show a woman dressed as a Native American bound and being pulled by a person on a horse during a Fourth of July Parade in Muscatine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark briefly addressed an entry in the city’s Independence Day parade that some are calling an act of racism.

The entry depicted a woman dressed as a Native American with her hands bound being pulled by another woman on a horse.

Mayor Bark addressed it during a city council meeting on Thursday. He said he was in the leading vehicle of the parade and didn’t know about the group until he got a text message. He said he then went to the group to confront them.

He said he will be speaking with the chamber of commerce and the city council and that their process for parade entries will become stricter.

Several members of the public also spoke out against an entry during the meeting.

Sikowis Nobiss, executive director at the Great Plains Action Society, said there’s no excuse for the entry.

She said the costume was offensive due to many modern-day problems still affecting Native Americans.

She argues the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, which organized the parade, should have stopped the entry immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

Police in Marshalltown are asking for help finding 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow.
Marshalltown Police ask for help finding missing 69-year-old
Muscatine woman charged with child endangerment for alleged speeding while under the influence
The sale of sweet corn is underway for a long-standing Dubuque farm.
Fincel’s Farm in Dubuque begins selling sweet corn thanks to irrigation system
The sale of sweet corn is underway for a long-standing Dubuque farm.
Fincel's Farm in Dubuque wouldn't have had sweet corn to sell this year if not for its irrigation system