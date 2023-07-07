Marshalltown Police ask for help finding missing 69-year-old

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marshalltown are asking for help finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Police said 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow was last seen wearing a black and white V-neck shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes (one boot, one shoe). She was also reportedly carrying two purses and one white bag with pink flowers.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

