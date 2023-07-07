Show You Care
Marshalltown Police ask for help finding missing 69-year-old

Police in Marshalltown are asking for help finding 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow.
Police in Marshalltown are asking for help finding 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marshalltown are asking for help finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Police said 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow was last seen wearing a black and white V-neck shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes (one boot, one shoe). She was also reportedly carrying two purses and one white bag with pink flowers.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

