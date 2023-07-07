Iowa Republicans unveil new fetal heartbeat bill for special session

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republicans formally introduced a new bill banning abortion once a heartbeat is detected, ahead of next week’s special session.

Senate Study Bill 1223 includes similar language to the fetal heartbeat bill from 2018 that was blocked by legal challenges. It bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around 6-weeks into a pregnancy. It does include exemptions for cases of rape, incest, miscarriages or to save the life of the mother.

Governor Reynolds called the special session “the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.” It came after the Iowa Supreme Court split on whether to overturn a 2019 ruling declaring the first fetal heartbeat bill unconstitutional, effectively letting the previous ruling stand.

Iowa House Republicans outlined their plan regarding the special session - which is set to take place Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Following the session, the Health and Human Services Committee will meet at 9:15 AM. They will then recess for a public hearing on the bill at 9:30 AM.

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley expressed his support for the House version of the bill - HSB 255.

“While Democrats across the country continue to devalue the life of an unborn child, Iowa House Republicans are unapologetically pro-life,” said Grassley. “Iowans know we will defend life and have grown our majority. We believe strongly that the 2018 Heartbeat Law was a good piece of legislation that will save many innocent lives. It is past time for the will of Iowans to be heard and for the Heartbeat bill with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, to be the law of the land in Iowa.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence also praised the call to convene a special session on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Saving the lives of unborn children has been a calling of my life, and it remains the cause of our time. I encourage lawmakers in Iowa to seize the opportunity to pass bold legislation that returns the right to life to the center of Iowa law.”

House Democrat Leader Jennifer Konfrst released the following statement on Friday.

“Republican politicians have proved yet again that they only listen to the special interests, not Iowans. Their bill to ban abortion is deadly for Iowa women and a strong majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom.

Iowa Democrats believe that everyone deserves the right to make their own healthcare decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.

When we return to the State Capitol on Tuesday, we are going to put people over politics and fight for the reproductive freedom of every Iowan.”

