Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hitchhiker stole car, drove it in police chase, man says

A good Samaritan said his family took pity on a hitchhiker and was repaid by having their car stolen. (Source: KBAK/KBFX-CD/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KBAX staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAX) - A homeless hitchhiker in Los Angeles is accused of stealing a man’s car after being offered a ride.

Police said he then led troopers on a highway chase across two counties, which was caught on video on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report in Bakersfield from the victim whose Toyota Camry was stolen from his driveway. But this wasn’t a typical theft.

The incident started because of a good deed, a man said.

The good Samaritan wished to remain anonymous but said this all began on the Fourth of July in Fresno.

His mother and niece were driving when they saw the man visibly upset on the side of the road.

They asked him if he was OK, and he explained he was trying to go back to his land near Big Bear.

Since the duo were also heading southbound, they offered him a ride to get him closer to his destination.

When the group arrived back to Bakersfield, that’s when the good Samaritan met the hitchhiker.

He said he could tell he wasn’t a bad person and just needed help.

He and his family gave him food, clothes and money, and he took the man to a gym to shower.

They even took him to a Fourth of July fireworks event that evening.

Because the house belonged to the good Samaritan’s aunt, they let him sleep in the car overnight.

The following day, they bought him a train ticket to Los Angeles, but then the good Samaritan changed his mind and decided he was going to drive him there instead.

The hitchhiker was in the car when the good Samaritan went back into the home to tell his family goodbye. In those few minutes, that’s when the man allegedly took the car, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended after a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, was used on the freeway, leading to the man’s arrest.

The good Samaritan said the car damage is already over $8,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and two others were captured, officials in...
Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June
The sale of sweet corn is underway for a long-standing Dubuque farm.
Fincel’s Farm in Dubuque begins selling sweet corn thanks to irrigation system
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida