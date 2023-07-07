Fincel’s Farm in Dubuque begins selling sweet corn thanks to irrigation system

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The sale of sweet corn is underway for a long-standing farm in Dubuque.

Fincel’s Farm started selling corn on Wednesday. With the lack of rain this year, Fincel’s has to rely on its irrigation system to keep crops healthy.

Frank Fincel says they wouldn’t have a crop this year if it wasn’t for the irrigation system.

He says it’s due to their sandy ground and the heat, so they water the crop every three or four days.

“We’d be burned up completely without the irrigation system,” he said. “It’s very expensive to have irrigation. We are lucky enough to be in the Mississippi River floodplain, so we’re close to the water table, and that gives us a unique opportunity to irrigate.”

Fincel’s Sweet Corn in Dubuque has been running since 1886, marking its 137th year.

The location on John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until they sell out of corn.

