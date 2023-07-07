Show You Care
Eastern Iowa girl holds lemonade stand for good cause

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa girl is celebrating her 10th birthday by giving back to people in need.

Willow Etter set up a lemonade stand at Hills Bank in Cedar Rapids. Her mom says Willow came up with the idea all by herself.

The lemonade cost a dollar per glass today.

50% of the proceeds will go to Willis Dady Homeless shelter.

