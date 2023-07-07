Dubuque breaks ground on new community of net-zero energy homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dirt is freshly moved on the property just off of the Arterial Bike Trail in Dubuque. The Farm by Switch Homes has officially started construction and within 3 to 4 years, the land will be filled with homeowners.

Owner of Switch Homes, Mathew Mulligan says he hopes the unique aspects of this soon-to-be neighborhood will draw in all kinds of residents.

“Of the 83 acres about one third of it is actual houses and roads and things of that nature, and the rest is green space like community parks, community gardens, trails, the woods, etc.,” he told TV-9.

Besides the scenic advantages, the community also offers people a net-zero energy bill. Each home will produce as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year, which is where developers say the affordability aspect comes in.

“With the way rates are today it’s evermore important to really emphasize that particular market and do it in a matter where it’s not cheap and unattractive housing. We put a lot of emphasis in how they look, how they’re designed, what the finishes are, and I think a buyers going to see that from the front door,” said Mulligan.

It’s part of an even bigger plan, city-wide. Dubuque’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030.

Mayor Brad Cavanagh says The Farm is a huge step in that direction.

“This is something that’s going to be sustainable, they’re looking at resiliency into the future, they’re talking about practices that are going to lead into things like electric vehicle and that type of thing,” said Cavanagh.

The whole project will take about 3 to 4 years to complete. But developers say they expect to break ground on the first home this October, and have the first people move in in about 12 months.

