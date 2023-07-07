Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque breaks ground on new community of net-zero energy homes

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dirt is freshly moved on the property just off of the Arterial Bike Trail in Dubuque. The Farm by Switch Homes has officially started construction and within 3 to 4 years, the land will be filled with homeowners.

Owner of Switch Homes, Mathew Mulligan says he hopes the unique aspects of this soon-to-be neighborhood will draw in all kinds of residents.

“Of the 83 acres about one third of it is actual houses and roads and things of that nature, and the rest is green space like community parks, community gardens, trails, the woods, etc.,” he told TV-9.

Besides the scenic advantages, the community also offers people a net-zero energy bill. Each home will produce as much renewable energy as it consumes over the course of a year, which is where developers say the affordability aspect comes in.

“With the way rates are today it’s evermore important to really emphasize that particular market and do it in a matter where it’s not cheap and unattractive housing. We put a lot of emphasis in how they look, how they’re designed, what the finishes are, and I think a buyers going to see that from the front door,” said Mulligan.

It’s part of an even bigger plan, city-wide. Dubuque’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030.

Mayor Brad Cavanagh says The Farm is a huge step in that direction.

“This is something that’s going to be sustainable, they’re looking at resiliency into the future, they’re talking about practices that are going to lead into things like electric vehicle and that type of thing,” said Cavanagh.

The whole project will take about 3 to 4 years to complete. But developers say they expect to break ground on the first home this October, and have the first people move in in about 12 months.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029
Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
Pilots speaks out after experimental plane crash
The Lemonade cost a dollar per glass today. 50% of the proceeds will go to Willis Dady Homeless...
Eastern Iowa girl holds lemonade stand for good cause
Dubuque breaks ground on new community of net-zero energy homes